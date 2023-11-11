Colby Bishop thought he had won it for Pompey

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Charlton at Fratton Park.

Before the game, much of the pre-match talk was on Pompey’s recent record against the Addicks, with today’s hosts losing all seven previous meetings between the two clubs at PO4 since 2005.

Post-match, the majority of the chatter centred on the Blues’ inability to kill off Michael Appleton’s side as they threw away the lead twice to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Both Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop (penalty) handed John Mousinho’s side the lead against the visitors. However, twice the visitors fought back through Alfie May and then substitute Conor McGrandless, who made the most of some poor defending and then some sloppy goalkeeping from Will Norris.

Pompey remain unbeaten and top of the league. However, the Fratton faithful went home disappointing that their heroes didn’t make the most of their play and chances to end their Charlton hoodoo. Here’s what fans have been posting on X, formerly Twitter, after the final whistle.

@The1898PFC: No one but ourselves to blame there. You can’t miss 3 massive chances and expect to come away with a win. Take the point, we go again.

@slaavzz: Got to be winning games like that. Charlton probably can’t believe their luck.

@jackfurlongg: Can’t help feeling these are the types of games you really need to get the win. Bishop should’ve had a hat-trick and Norris very very poor for both goals.

@84Knight: How did we not win that? Should have scored at least 4 and probably more. Terrible goalkeeping to concede both of their goals - not sure how they managed to go in.

@Will_Mason7: We missed loads of sitters today. Only got ourselves to blame. We should of buried this game!!

@F1footballfan1: How we didn’t win I don’t know. But on the bright side we are 27 unbeaten so at least it continues. 2 week break and then let’s get back to winning ways. PUP

@andymp345: Before game would of took a draw but my god we should of won that 5 or 7 Jesus boys keeper had poor game tonight.

@Lawro77: We’ve battered them. How have they got a point out of that?

@CapiTweets: Needed to put away our chances earlier in the game. Mistake by Norris, but we should have been out of sight. Bishop's non-penalty wastefulness a bit of a concern for me as so much goes through him. Lane and Robertson absolutely wonderful.

@lydonzo: Gutted with the result but by far the best game I’ve seen this season. Atmosphere was incredible which added to it.