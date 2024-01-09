Portsmouth chief clarifies reported transfer interest in attacking pair amid Derby, Wrexham and Bolton links
Pompey have ruled out reported transfer window interest in an attacking pair.
According to Football Insider, the Blues are keen on Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, with Derby, Bolton, Blackpool, Peterborough and Wrexham also apparently in the chase.
The same website has today also claimed Pompey have ‘submitted’ an offer for Wigan’s Callum Lang, along with Derby.
However, sporting director Rich Hughes this morning shot down such links with the duo.
He told The News: ‘No, we are not looking at Ronan Hale.
‘Lang is another one that’s news to me. I watched the game last night, I’m sure a lot of people did and I think people were seeing him not featuring for them.
‘I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’