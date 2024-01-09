News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth chief clarifies reported transfer interest in attacking pair amid Derby, Wrexham and Bolton links

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 14:11 GMT
Pompey have ruled out reported transfer window interest in an attacking pair.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are keen on Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, with Derby, Bolton, Blackpool, Peterborough and Wrexham also apparently in the chase.

The same website has today also claimed Pompey have ‘submitted’ an offer for Wigan’s Callum Lang, along with Derby.

However, sporting director Rich Hughes this morning shot down such links with the duo.

He told The News: ‘No, we are not looking at Ronan Hale.

Pompey have been linked with Wigan forward Callum Lang. Picture: Bernard Platt @plattyphotoPompey have been linked with Wigan forward Callum Lang. Picture: Bernard Platt @plattyphoto
‘Lang is another one that’s news to me. I watched the game last night, I’m sure a lot of people did and I think people were seeing him not featuring for them.

‘I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’

However, Pompey admit they are in the market for attacking players and are eyeing a replacement for Alex Robertson should his hamstring injury rule him out for a 'substantial' period.

