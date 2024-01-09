Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have ruled out reported transfer window interest in an attacking pair.

The same website has today also claimed Pompey have ‘submitted’ an offer for Wigan’s Callum Lang, along with Derby.

However, sporting director Rich Hughes this morning shot down such links with the duo.

He told The News: ‘No, we are not looking at Ronan Hale.

Pompey have been linked with Wigan forward Callum Lang. Picture: Bernard Platt @plattyphoto

‘Lang is another one that’s news to me. I watched the game last night, I’m sure a lot of people did and I think people were seeing him not featuring for them.

‘I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’