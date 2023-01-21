The Blues yesterday moved to fill the goalkeeping gap created by Josh Griffiths by signing ex-Arsenal man Matt Macey.

The 28-year-old arrives on loan from Luton for the remainder of the season and is expected to go straight into the side against Exeter today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will signal Josh Oluwayemi, who made his Football League debut in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Bolton, returning to the bench.

Pompey’s sporting director Hughes told The News: ‘Matt has a good level of experience, he has played in League One, League Two, the Championship and in the Scottish Premiership.

‘He’s 6ft 7in and has a really strong physical profile, but also possesses really good technical ability with his feet. He’s a very fundamental, sound goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As every player that plays the game, there are some bits for him to work on and I think part of the appeal of Matt coming to the football club is Joe Prodomo (Blues goalkeeping coach) has highlighted the areas he can help with his game.

‘Matt is going to be a good presence for us and, at 28, is a good age to help lead the group and command the back line, being a vocal presence for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Arsenal keeper Matt Macey has arrived at Pompey on loan from Luton for the remainder of the season. Picture David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

‘He joined Luton in the summer and has been back-up goalkeeper. If Ethan Horvath hadn't done so well, he would have played more games, but Ethan has been brilliant, by all accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That has led to Matt being available and, at 28 as a goalkeeper, he needs to play games.

‘That was the key thing for him – and we are confident we can provide him with a great platform to do that ‘

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes has revealed how former Forest Green Rovers colleague Rob Edwards played a key role in Macey’s arrival.

As Luton manager, his ‘glowing endorsement’ helped convince the Blues it was the right move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes added: ‘Rob couldn't be any more glowing in his endorsement, so that makes it an easy decision for me to operate in.