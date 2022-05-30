And Andy Cullen insists figures are already surpassing the same stage last summer.

Presently, existing season-ticket holders in the North Stand and Fratton End are able to renew.

That will be followed by those in the redeveloped South Stand on Monday, June 6.

Cullen acknowledges these remain early days and accurate comparisons with last year’s Covid-impacted times can be difficult.

Nonetheless, he is delighted with the Fratton faithful’s take up so far.

The Blues’ chief executive told The News: ‘It has been a really, really strong response in the opening days.

‘At the moment we’ve just got the North Stand and Fratton End season tickets available to renew.

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen is please with opening sales of season tickets. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘If I look at last year’s numbers over the opening few days, despite opening all three stands back then, we are currently slightly ahead with having two stands, which is really good news.

‘Having said that, it’s actually very difficult for year-on-year comparisons at the moment because you haven’t got the South Stand and managed payment scheme.

‘In addition, last year we were in Covid and I must recognise there was still a little bit of reticence from some people to take a season ticket or to commit until things started to improve.

‘Plus we did have around 1,000 people who kept their season-ticket holder status, but didn’t buy a season ticket.

‘They were also different times of year. We didn’t get the go ahead to have crowds in until mid-July.

‘So I am always a little dubious about trying to celebrate too much in terms of this.

‘However, it’s a strong response and we still have the South Stand to come, so I’m hoping that’s going to set really good foundations for the rest of the campaign in terms of season tickets.’

In addition to ongoing redevelopment work in the North Stand Lower and South Stand, the Fratton Park pitch is currently being reseeded.

And supporters will have a home friendly on Saturday, July 23, to catch a first glimpse of improvements, albeit with the opposition still to be revealed.

Cullen added: ‘South Stand people are looking at the seats this week and those will go on sale next Monday.

‘I’m particularly pleased with the North Stand Lower, the area where people have new seats, and it’s a very strong response percentage-wise in terms of numbers.

‘It has been a really positive response and I’m very, very grateful for the immediate support people are showing for what we hope will be a really good season.’

