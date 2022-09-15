Danny Cowley requested his Pompey backroom team were also present when he was officially presented with the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for August.

That’s the verdict of Andy Cullen, who has paid tribute to the Blues’ head coach following recognition as Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for August.

Cowley beat off the challenge of Kieran McKenna, Darren Moore and Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher to claim the honour.

When officially presented with the award, Pompey’s boss insisted his staff were also present, a moment captured by camera.

It was a touching response from Cowley, whose team are second in the table and unbeaten in eight league games heading into Saturday's visit of Plymouth.

And Cullen believes it reflects the impressive team ethic instilled at the club as they strive to achieve promotion ambition.

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘We're delighted for Danny and I know recognises that as a team effort.

‘Along with him, there’s Nicky, the coaches and all his backroom staff who have worked incredibly hard over the summer in terms of planning and preparation for the season, and the recruitment.

‘No stone has been left unturned, they’ve worked incredibly long hours and assembled a team capable of putting together the good start we’ve had.

‘But there’s a long, long way to go and everybody recognises the miles still to be put in and the twists and turns as the season goes on.

‘Before a ball had been kicked, we looked at the first fixture away at Sheffield Wednesday and knew that would be tough.

‘A point there set the foundations, you then want to build on that and it has been steady progress, momentum has continued.

‘We know it’s a long season, anything can happen.’

On four occasions this season, Pompey have come from behind in the league to claim at least a point.

That includes their last match at Fratton Park, when they secured an impressive 2-1 win over Peterborough.

Now Plymouth are the next fixture – pitching second against third.

Cullen added: ‘We’ve been behind in games this season and come back, showing that resilience.

‘I know one of the factors we were mindful of centred on the extra substitutions you can make – which influenced the recruitment to some extent.

‘We wanted to look at more attacking, creative options we could have at our disposal to affect matches at different stages.

‘Substitutions are more and more important and that has played a part in some really strong second-half performances this season.’

