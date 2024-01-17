Phil Boardman has spent the last six-and-a-half years at Fratton Park

Rich Hughes has revealed Pompey are close to appointing a new head of recruitment boasting a 'strong history'.

Although Everton-bound Phil Boardman will see out the January transfer window before officially handing over the reins.

The Blues’ sporting director has already identified a candidate with a 'good background', with the finishing touches are currently being put to the appointment.

Pompey are closing in on appointing their new head of recruitment. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Everton granting permission for Boardman to stay until the window’s February 1 closure, there could even be crossover with his replacement.

In the meantime, the man who is to become the Toffeemen’s senior European scout, continues to drive Pompey’s transfer business this month.

Hughes told The News: ‘Phil is still working with us and is the consummate professional, you wouldn’t know he is leaving the football club and we are close on his replacement.

‘We have identified somebody who is coming from a good background, has a strong history of recruitment, and can help us build on the work Phil has put in place, providing a fresh set of eyes and a fresh twist on it.

‘We’ve had some high-quality conversations with a lot of people and are looking forward to pushing on with it.

‘Phil has been great, I will genuinely miss him when he leaves the football club because he has been brilliant for me personally and professionally. It will be a sad loss but, ultimately, another club’s gain.

‘He will see out the January transfer window as well, he knows it’s an important window for the club. I know he’s leaving us, but he cares a lot for the work he has done here and wants everyone here to be successful.’

Boardman was recruited from Wolves by Kenny Jackett in September 2017, where he served as head of performance analysis.

As first reported in September, the midlands-based talent spotter is to end his six-and-a-half years at Fratton Park to move to the Premier League club in February.

Hughes added: ‘I have spoken a few times to the club Phil is moving to, they want him in because he’s a good asset to them but also an incredibly diligent professional.