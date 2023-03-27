The sporting director is working alongside head of recruitment Phil Boardman and head coach John Mousinho to identify transfer targets to pursue during what he anticipates being a busy close season.

Pompey have 13 players out of contract in the summer, while their five loan players will return to parent clubs.

That provides the flexibility for Hughes to oversee a squad ‘evolution’ as he strives to add to the calibre of Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell, Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane, Tom Lowery and Ryley Towler.

And Hughes is relishing the chance to operate in a second Pompey transfer window since his October arrival.

He told The News: ‘I would describe this summer as evolution rather than revolution.

‘We are happy with a lot of what we have, which gives us something to build on, and have some real key parts in place.

‘It’s our job to work around what we must strengthen, how to add to it, and to create a bit more variation to the squad as well.

Rich Hughes has praised the performances of Ryley Towler following his January arrival as the sporting director seeks 9-10 new faces in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘This summer, there’s probably going to be around 9-10 players coming into the football club, which is a good opportunity for us. That is in addition to the ones here.

‘We want a team that’s going to be competing at the right end of the table. We’re in with a good chance of threatening the play-offs this year, but, whatever happens, we want to consolidate and build on that next year.

‘It’s a great challenge and we’re really looking forward to it, we want to get better.

‘We are spending a lot of time talking about it, planning it, and there’s an exciting feel around the staff that we’re hopefully bringing in the players to make us better moving forward.

‘We’re starting to nail down what that looks like in terms of who’s going to be attainable in the summer, who is not, and who we think will be the best fit for us moving forward.

‘We will assess everything, but know we’ve got certain positions we need to recruit. Certainly we need to strengthen in central midfield and wide areas and are working around the clock on it.’

Pompey signed Lane and Towler permanently in the January transfer window – both for undisclosed fees.

And Hughes is convinced they have strengthened an impressive core of players already contracted for next season.

He added: ‘In terms of Paddy and Ryley, work we did in January has helped alleviate some of the pressure on this summer.

‘Ryley has more noticeably hit the ground running, whereas Paddy has taken a little longer, but recently shown the sort of form which made us want to bring him into the football club.

‘Likewise, Sean Raggett has been outstanding since the turn of the year and playing to a high level, Joe Rafferty has done well, as have Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Colby Bishop.