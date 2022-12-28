And Danny Cowley’s ability to recruit will be influenced by permanent departures and the early cancellation of loan arrangements.

As it stands, the Blues have one space remaining within the League One squad cap of 22 outfield players aged above 21.

They are also at five loans – the maximum which can be named in a match-day squad.

Yet Cullen points to the Blues’ dealings 12 months ago, when John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Lee Brown’s contracts were ripped up early to bolster January business.

Which, in turn, ensured the recruitment of Hayden Carter, Aiden O’Brien, Tyler Walker and the purchase of Denver Hume.

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘We spent the budget – and overspent it – in August. It has increased again this year because of the extra activity we did, with players like Josh Koroma coming in on transfer deadline day.

‘But, as we saw last year, we were able to create quite a lot of headroom in terms of being about to make three signings and also spend a transfer fee.

Hayden Carter was a January success for Pompey in the transfer window 12 months ago after a loan arrival from Blackburn. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We enter every window wanting to be stronger coming out than going in. Within the club, we certainly felt the recruitment we did over the summer was positive, while independent commentators also thought we’d had a good window.

‘This window has exactly the same aim, but January will be one of evolution.

‘The squad cap, the number of loans we have in through the door, all impact on what we’d like to do versus what we are able to achieve.

‘But there are some really, really interesting opportunities and, once again, if we find the right one, which is good for the long-term strategy of the football club, then we can really push the boat out in one or two areas.

‘We have every scenario lined up because there’s some uncertainty over some of our loan players.

‘We already have five loans – and five is the maximum you can have in the match-day squad. That’s the problem with having 6-7 loans in the building, some need to be left out.

‘There is also some speculation over one or two of the players not regularly involved, perhaps they might want to look at opportunities elsewhere.

‘Players may want to further their careers because they are not getting regular game time here – and all of those things will create opportunities for us in this window.’

In terms of their five loan players, contingency plans have already been drawn up should Owen Dale, Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma or Joe Pigott depart.

Although, in the case of Pigott, parent club Ipswich don’t have a January recall.

Cullen added: ‘We may have players recalled from loan periods, we don’t know, we are in dialogue with those clubs.

‘Some players can’t be recalled, others have that clause. We have protected ourselves in that recall periods are limited to certain weeks in January so, if we do lose anyone, it gives us time to recruit a replacement.