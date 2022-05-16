Portsmouth chief's recruitment warning with Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers loan stars in sights this summer

Temporary additions again look set to be a part of Cowley’s rebuilding plans, with the Blues boss enjoying success in that market this season.

Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo George Hirst and Hayden Carter were all success stories to varying degrees, with Cowley clear he’d like to have the latter plair back at Fratton Park moving forward.

Cullen explained there is always some nervousness when recruiting loan players, with a lack of control when it comes to the recruiting club.

He feels Pompey will have to hold their nerve when it comes to loans, with teams from the top tiers usually keen to wait until later in the summer before releasing players.

That then gives them the time to make their own squad assessment and ensure they are not leaving themselves light when it comes to players going out on temporary deals

Cullen said: ‘With loans you just don’t have any control over them.

Hayden Carter, left, and George Hirst

‘They will go back to their parent clubs.

‘We’d love to have some of those players back, but the reality is some of their parent clubs may have different plans for them.

‘Alternatively, they may just want to wait a little bit longer into the summer until they potentially agree to them coming back.’

Cullen explained it will be a balancing act for Pompey when it comes to bringing in players over the coming weeks.

A wait to bring in loan additions will then see other alternatives fall by the wayside and move elsewhere.

Pompey will not want to go down that road only to then see targets not move or go elsewhere later in the window.

Making those judgements is a big part of the art of getting recruitment right, with that certainly the case for the Blues in the coming weeks.

Cullen added: ‘You end up really having to make some hard decision over whether you want to be patient for that one, or do you motor on and get key positions filled.