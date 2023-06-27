Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis and a first rise in Fratton Park prices for a number of years, the Blues have so far sold in excess of 13,600 season tickets.

That has far exceeded club expectations, while remains well ahead of sales figures at this stage of the process last season.

Pompey have a season-ticket cap of 14,500 in place, thereby enabling those who casually attend matches the chance to still purchase a seat on a walk-up basis.

It means fewer than 900 season tickets currently remain on sale – almost six weeks remaining before the 2023-24 campaign kicks off.

And Pompey’s chief executive has been stunned by the ongoing outstanding show of support amid the difficult financial climate.

Cullen told The News: ‘We have been very humbled because it’s not the easiest time for people to invest in a season ticket.

‘We’ve had to put prices up this season after a number of years when we were able to freeze them. We couldn't go on like that any longer given increased pressures on our cost base.

Pompey's remarkable early season-ticket sales have left them with fewer than 900 left to sell. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘For supporters to dig deep and make a show of support so early is outstanding. We are so thankful for that because it does make a significant difference and contributes to some of the business we’ve been able to do.

‘It has surprised us. There’s always a degree of nervousness when you have to increase prices, especially against the backdrop of other pressures on peoples’ household incomes.

‘We also continue to do well at the junior end of the market, numbers have been strong there too, which is crucial for the long-term health of the football club.

‘We just have to be mindful when we don’t completely get into the situation where the only way to get a ticket at Fratton Park is to be a season-ticket holder.

‘It’s important we make sure a good significant amount of tickets are available for people who can only come casually for a number of different reasons, it might be price, it might be work commitments or where they live.’

The Milton End is pencilled in to be completed in January 2024, housing 3,115 supporters and taking Fratton Park’s capacity beyond 20,000.

And Cullen admitted the Blues could also sell home season tickets for that end.

He added: ‘When we go into the second half of the season with the Milton End fully completed, we can review the potential of the safe standing area and whether we can create some further opportunities there.

‘Season tickets in the Milton End is a consideration. For Football League games we need to give a maximum of 2,000 tickets to away supporters, for cup games you have to give 15 per cent.