Portsmouth were handed another setback on Tuesday night when they drew away from home against Oxford United. While a point at Oxford is nothing to be sniffed at, it's now just one win in four games for John Mousinho's men, and they allowed two points to slip away despite taking the lead with just 10 minutes remaining.

Bolton in second place are now just three points worse off with three games in hand, while, more importantly, Peterborough in third are four points behind with two games in hand. As Mousinho's men continue their battle for promotion, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Pompey and their rivals.

Moxon latest

Portsmouth are said to be closing in on the signing of Carlisle United man Owen Moxon. According to journalist Alan Nixon, Pompey are on course to complete a deal for the midfielder ahead of Thursday night's deadline.

Blackpool were also said to be interested in Moxon, but it looks as though Portsmouth will win the race,with the fee unclear at this point. Moxon has already racked up 28 appearances so far this season with Carlisle.

Posh bid rejected

Portsmouth's promotion rivals Peterborough have reportedly seen a bid rejected by Rotherham United for transfer target Peter Kioso. According to the Rotherham Advertiser, the Millers have turned down advances from the Posh in recent hours.