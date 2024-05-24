Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Cullen has revealed Pompey are ‘very close’ to making a kit supplier announcement.

The Blues chief executive said confirmation can be expected by the end of this month, with the deal currently being worked on ‘a significant improvement on anything the club has had before’.

Pompey’s current deal with Nike is due to expire this summer, with the huge American sports brand being the club’s official kit supplier since 2018. A new three-year deal was announced in 2021. But with that due to expire, a tender process was activated earlier in the season to determine whether the Blues should go in a different direction for their Championship return.

That has led to many fans on social media speculating that a new supplier could be announced. However, The News understands Pompey’s partnership with Nike will continue into a seventh season, despite inviting bids to supply the Fratton faithful with their Blues shirts.

What the 2024-25 range will look like under Nike remains to be seen. In the meantime, Cullen admitted details of a new deal was not far away.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, the Blues CEO said: ‘We’re very close. We’ve got a few contractual issues to put in place, so we have a deal agreed if you like in terms of a short-form agreement, but it’s absolutely important that we get that nailed down.

‘It’s a deal that’s been put together, it’s a significant improvement on anything the club has had before and, of course, we’ve had a fantastic season this year in terms of record shirt sales, retail turnover and nearly 25-percent up on last season - again, a record year for the retail.