Portsmouth complete swoop for Brentford starlet and former Chelsea and England man
The Blues beat off QPR to sign the attacking midfielder
Pompey have unveiled Myles Peart-Harris as their second January recruit.
As previously revealed, the Blues have beaten QPR to secure the attacking midfielder on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers, making 47 appearances and scoring six times.
This season has marked his first-team breakthrough with the Blues, featuring in three Premier League matches and two FA Cup fixtures since the start of December.
The former England youth international bolsters a midfield which has been left short following Alex Robertson's season-ending injury and Tino Anjorin's ongoing problems.
He joins Matt Macey as new arrivals at Fratton Park during the current transfer window, which closes on Thursday, February 1.