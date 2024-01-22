News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth complete swoop for Brentford starlet and former Chelsea and England man

The Blues beat off QPR to sign the attacking midfielder

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Pompey have unveiled Myles Peart-Harris as their second January recruit.

As previously revealed, the Blues have beaten QPR to secure the attacking midfielder on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers, making 47 appearances and scoring six times.

This season has marked his first-team breakthrough with the Blues, featuring in three Premier League matches and two FA Cup fixtures since the start of December.

Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has joined Pompey on loan. Picture: Getty ImagesBrentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has joined Pompey on loan. Picture: Getty Images
The former England youth international bolsters a midfield which has been left short following Alex Robertson's season-ending injury and Tino Anjorin's ongoing problems.

He joins Matt Macey as new arrivals at Fratton Park during the current transfer window, which closes on Thursday, February 1.

