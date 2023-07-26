Although there is more positive news over Colby Bishop and Sean Raggett, who both missed the 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Lane limped off in the 88th minute of Tuesday night’s Plough Lane encounter following a crunching challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland international had only been on the pitch for 19 minutes, during which time he spurned two glorious chances to level for John Mousinho’s men.

And with Pompey’s League One campaign kicking off against Bristol Rovers in 10 days, the Blues are awaiting further news on Lane’s issue.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It didn’t look great.

‘Initially Paddy was struggling to weight through his foot, but, by the time he got to the sideline, he seemed a lot better, a lot happier with it.

‘I’ll see what the physio says, it’s still too early, so we will have a look at that.’

Paddy Lane is forced off against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night with injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Bishop and Raggett are expected to be available for Saturday’s visit of Bristol City.

That represents their final friendly before the August 5 season opener against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

Mousinho added: ‘Colby was just a bit fatigued after the weekend, Crawley was his first 60 minutes after the 45 minutes against Europa.

‘He went out and did the warm-up at Wimbledon and did a bit of work with the physio, we want to manage him properly and make sure he doesn’t break down.

‘Hopefully he’ll be back for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sean Raggett picked up a back spasm on Monday, although trained with a group on Tuesday afternoon.

‘We didn’t feel it was the right thing for him to travel and sit on a coach for four hours altogether, so we decided it was best for him to stay at home.