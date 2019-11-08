Kenny Jackett has confirmed Ross McCrorie will be out of action for ‘four to six weeks’ with a hamstring injury.

And the Blues boss added keeper Craig MacGillivray remains a doubt for Monday’s night’s trip to Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

McCrorie limped out of Tuesday night’s 4-1 win against Southend on 40 minutes in clear pain.

It was a match McGillivray missed from the off, after he picked up a quad injury in training.

Both players remain in the treatment run.

But while MacGillivray could still feature against former club Harrogate in the Cup, McCrorie is more long-term, with a return around mid-December pencilled in.

Jackett said: ‘McCrorie will be out for four to six weeks – and so it will be, by the looks of it, December for him.

‘Craig still has symptoms of feeling his leg but we still have some time – Saturday, Sunday, Monday.

‘We’ll see how it goes. It’s not too bad but he’ll be touch and go for Monday by the looks of it.’