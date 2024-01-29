News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth confirm third January transfer after splashing out on Wigan attacker

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Pompey have completed the signing of Callum Lang.

The attacker has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with a club option, having joined from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

Callum Lang has today sealed his move to Fratton Park.Callum Lang has today sealed his move to Fratton Park.
Lang, who can operate on the right wing, was this morning training with his new team-mates and is available for tomorrow night’s trip to Oxford United.

The Blues identified the 25-year-old as a player capable of bolstering their promotion hopes, with goals a little hard to come by at present.

He joins fellow January signings Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris at Fratton Park this transfer window.

