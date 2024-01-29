Portsmouth confirm third January transfer after splashing out on Wigan attacker
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey have completed the signing of Callum Lang.
The attacker has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with a club option, having joined from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.
Lang, who can operate on the right wing, was this morning training with his new team-mates and is available for tomorrow night’s trip to Oxford United.
The Blues identified the 25-year-old as a player capable of bolstering their promotion hopes, with goals a little hard to come by at present.
He joins fellow January signings Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris at Fratton Park this transfer window.