Pompey have completed the signing of Callum Lang.

The attacker has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with a club option, having joined from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

Lang, who can operate on the right wing, was this morning training with his new team-mates and is available for tomorrow night’s trip to Oxford United.

The Blues identified the 25-year-old as a player capable of bolstering their promotion hopes, with goals a little hard to come by at present.