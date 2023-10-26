Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gas have made the decision to part ways with the former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder as they sit 16th in the League One table.

Their decision follows Tuesday night’s home draw with Stevenage which ended a two-match losing streak.

However, the Memorial Stadium outfit have just four wins from their 13 league games to date, placing them seven points off the play-off spots and a staggering 16 points adrift of league leaders Pompey.

Former Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton

A club statement read: ‘Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.

‘Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

‘In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post.’

In May, Barton – who has been with Rovers since February 2021 – vowed to quit the club if he couldn’t make them a ‘‘a credible Championship team’.

Last season, he riled Pompey fans when he had two pops at the Blues following his side’s 3-1 defeat at Fratton Park in August 2022.

He took aim at then Blues boss Danny Cowley’s football credentials, before criticising the Blues’ deployment of a 4-4-2 formation.