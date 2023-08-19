News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth dealt setback as top scorer in English football sidelined after flying start

Pompey have been served a big setback after Kusini Yengi was sidelined.
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Aussie hitman picked up a lower leg injury in training on Thursday and is facing a period out of action.

Yengi left the Blues Roko base with his foot in a protective boot and was undergoing a scan to assess the extent of the problem.

It’s a blow for Pompey following the powerful front man’s rip-roaring start to life in England, after his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Yengi has smashed in four goals in just 87 minutes of first-team action - with two league goals matched with a Carabao Cup double against Forest Green.

That is a return unsurpassed in the top four divisions of English football, as the 24-year-old made a big early-season impact.

There were initial fears the injury could be a serious one, but early reports on the extent of the issue are more positive than expected.

More details are set to become clear this afternoon, when Pompey boss John Mousinho speaks to the press after today’s meeting with Cheltenham.

