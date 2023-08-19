Portsmouth dealt setback as top scorer in English football sidelined after flying start

The Aussie hitman picked up a lower leg injury in training on Thursday and is facing a period out of action.

Yengi left the Blues Roko base with his foot in a protective boot and was undergoing a scan to assess the extent of the problem.

It’s a blow for Pompey following the powerful front man’s rip-roaring start to life in England, after his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Yengi has smashed in four goals in just 87 minutes of first-team action - with two league goals matched with a Carabao Cup double against Forest Green.

That is a return unsurpassed in the top four divisions of English football, as the 24-year-old made a big early-season impact.

There were initial fears the injury could be a serious one, but early reports on the extent of the issue are more positive than expected.