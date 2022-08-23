Portsmouth dealt windfall blow as former Fratton Park favourite closes in on move from Brighton to Middlesbrough

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Blues defender is closing in on a move to Teesside, with a fee in the region of £2.25 to £2.5m reportedly agreed between both clubs for the 25-year-old.

But with that figure less than what the Seagulls paid Pompey for the centre-back in 2019, any sell-on clause negotiated at the time will not be activated.

Clarke moved to the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed sum three years ago, but it was reported at the time that the Blues received in the region of £4m for their then player of the year.

Normally, sell-on clauses are related to profit, rather than the actual fee subsequently received by the latest selling club – in this instance Brighton.

The Blues collected money from sell-on clauses included in Conor Chaplin, Adam Webster and Jamal Lowe’s respective sales.

Clarke is on the move again after failing to make a single competitive appearances for Brighton.

He was manager Graham Potter’s first signing at Seagulls boss, following his switch from Swansea the same summer.

Former Pompey defender Matt Clarke is on the verge of a permanent switch to Middlesbrough

However, after leaving Fratton Park, the former Ipswich man spent two seasons on loan at Derby, before sealing a temporary move to West Brom last term.

The left-footed centre-half will be ’Boro boss Chris Wilder’s 10th signing of the summer after he saw off competition from Stoke.

Speaking to Sussex World, Potter said: ‘It’s a good opportunity for Matt.

‘He gets a chance of more regular game time.

‘He has been fantastic to work with, I must say.

‘A great character so, if it happens, Middlesbrough have got a good player there, a good person, so it’s good for everybody, I think.’