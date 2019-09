Have your say

Pompey have opted not to pursue a deal for James Meredith.

The left-back had been on trial with the Blues at their Roko training base in Hilsea.

James Meredith in action for Millwall last season. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Meredith departed Millwall by mutual consent in July and linked up with Kenny Jackett’s side last month following the Achilles injury Lee Brown sustained.

However, Pompey have decided against signing the Australian and he has moved on.