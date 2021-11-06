Haji Mnoga is currently on loan at non-league Bromley.

That’s after the Pompey youngster was saw red during the Ravens’ FA Cup defeat at the hands of Rotherham.

And to make matters worse, his second-half sending off came just six minutes after his half-time introduction at the New York Stadium.

Mnoga received his marching orders on 51 minutes for a ‘rash’ challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene – a tackle that forced the Republic of Ireland player off through injury.

Rotherham led 2-0 at the time and eventually won the game 3-0 as they played the remaining 39 minutes against the visitors’ 10 men.

The 19-year-old defender was making only his seven appearance for the National League side after his move to Hayes Lane ahead of the summer transfer window deadline.