Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga sees red against Rotherham as disappointing Bromley loan continues
Haji Mnoga’s nightmare loan spell at Bromley reached new heights today.
That’s after the Pompey youngster was saw red during the Ravens’ FA Cup defeat at the hands of Rotherham.
And to make matters worse, his second-half sending off came just six minutes after his half-time introduction at the New York Stadium.
Mnoga received his marching orders on 51 minutes for a ‘rash’ challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene – a tackle that forced the Republic of Ireland player off through injury.
Rotherham led 2-0 at the time and eventually won the game 3-0 as they played the remaining 39 minutes against the visitors’ 10 men.
The 19-year-old defender was making only his seven appearance for the National League side after his move to Hayes Lane ahead of the summer transfer window deadline.
Six of those appearances have been via the bench, with his only Bromley start coming on his debut against Chesterfield on September 4.