Portsmouth defender pulls no punches as former Sunderland man points finger at reasons for Morecambe shortcomings

Denver Hume blamed the first-half missed chances for costing Pompey victory against Morecambe.

By Jordan Cross
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

And the defender made it clear the performance against the strugglers was nowhere near good enough in the 0-0 draw.

Pompey carved out first-half openings, but couldn’t take one of the chances which arrived in the opening 45 minutes.

John Mousinho’s side then horribly lost their way after the restart, failing to test Derek Adams’ side aside from an Owen Dale header and late Reeco Hackett effort - which was superbly saved. Hume made no effort to defend what unfolded, and admitted Pompey lacked composure as they failed to follow the script given by boss John Mousinho.

He said: ‘It does feel like a missed opportunity. When you look at where they are in the table and where they are, we should really be beating teams like that.

‘If we take our chances in the first half it’s a different story. It’s easy to say that afterwards, though, yuu have to be clinical with those chances. You have to take them and punish teams like this, because if not it gives them a good point.

‘They are down there and are going to take a point there all day long. The longer the game goes on the more they are going to be happy to settle for that point

‘We got frustrated and didn’t keep our composure enough to stick to the game plan. That meant we didn’t force them into mistakes. If we’d done that, we would’ve opened them up more to get more chances.’

Denver Hume.

Hume’s start was his first since December in the league with the former Sunderland man reduced to just 12 minutes of action under John Mousinho. The £200,000 was one of Pompey’s brighter performances, but that wasn’t saying much on an afternoon when plenty of players came up short.

Hume added: ‘I’ve been waiting for my opportunity. I’ve played today, got 90 minutes under my belt and feel good. I love playing and when you get the chance you need to bring what you can offer to the side. That’s what I tried to do - and I have to look forward now.’

