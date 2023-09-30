Portsmouth defender returns after family tragedy for League One leaders' trip to Wigan
The right-back has been included on the bench having missed two matches following the tragic passing of his mother.
Also back is fit-again Christian Saydee, and is among the substitutes as John Mousinho retains the same starting XI which defeated Lincoln last weekend.
Saydee had been absent through injury for the Blues’ last three games and strengthens Mousinho’s attacking options at the DW Stadium.
The pair’s return sees Ryley Towler and Ben Stevenson drop out of the 18-man squad as Mousinho’s men attempt to strengthen their grip on League One’s summit.
However, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery continue to remain on the sidelines through injury.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparke, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Bishop, Kamara.
Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Devlin, Whyte, Saydee, Anjorin.