News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Portsmouth defender returns after family tragedy for League One leaders' trip to Wigan

Zak Swanson returns to Pompey duty for their trip to Wigan.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The right-back has been included on the bench having missed two matches following the tragic passing of his mother.

Also back is fit-again Christian Saydee, and is among the substitutes as John Mousinho retains the same starting XI which defeated Lincoln last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saydee had been absent through injury for the Blues’ last three games and strengthens Mousinho’s attacking options at the DW Stadium.

Most Popular

The pair’s return sees Ryley Towler and Ben Stevenson drop out of the 18-man squad as Mousinho’s men attempt to strengthen their grip on League One’s summit.

However, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery continue to remain on the sidelines through injury.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparke, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Bishop, Kamara.

Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Devlin, Whyte, Saydee, Anjorin.

Related topics:WiganLeague OnePortsmouthJohn MousinhoLincolnBlues