Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The right-back has been included on the bench having missed two matches following the tragic passing of his mother.

Also back is fit-again Christian Saydee, and is among the substitutes as John Mousinho retains the same starting XI which defeated Lincoln last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saydee had been absent through injury for the Blues’ last three games and strengthens Mousinho’s attacking options at the DW Stadium.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair’s return sees Ryley Towler and Ben Stevenson drop out of the 18-man squad as Mousinho’s men attempt to strengthen their grip on League One’s summit.

However, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery continue to remain on the sidelines through injury.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparke, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Bishop, Kamara.