The promising defender has learnt the full extent of the injury sustained against Gosport in pre-season.

He has been diagnosed with ACL damage to his right knee, along with a meniscus tear, and, according to John Mousinho, the 18-year-old is likely to be sidelined for nine months.

It is heartbreaking for Dockerill, who had impressed in pre-season after handed a 12-month deal following his graduation from the Academy.

But the Blues’ boss insists the club will support the youngster through his long fitness battle.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Unfortunately Josh has torn his ACL and has a slight bit of meniscus damage in there as well, so you’re probably looking at nine months.

‘It was a slight bit of contact and the way he landed wasn’t ideal. He felt it at the time and heard it go, so it’s sort of what we are expecting, which doesn't make it any easier.

‘We spoke to Josh last Monday and he’s in decent spirits considering. It’s a tough set-back, but he’s going to return, he’s going to be strong, he’s going to be firing.

Josh Dockerill has been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL against Gosport. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Hopefully things will work out long-term, we’ll keep supporting him and try to get him back as fit as soon as possible.

‘ACL rehabs are a strange one, you can come back thinking you're absolutely flying, but it just takes a bit of time for that graft to set in.

‘Ronan (Curtis) was talking about being back out on the grass in September, yet by the time the graft properly heals it’s another couple of months on top.

‘Josh will most likely miss the season. If we can get him back fit towards the end of the campaign it would be a decent result.’

Dockerill attended Pompey’s Spanish training camp earlier this month, while featured in friendlies against Europa FC and the Rocks.

Then, having started against Gosport, he suffered serious injury in the 51st minute of Pompey’s 3-1 victory.

Mousinho added: ‘Josh had looked quite good in pre-season, we always talked about playing him as a central midfielder or right-back, I think that suits him much more than playing as a centre-half.

‘There were a couple of clubs looking to take him on loan, which we thought was going to be decent for his progression because he went to Bognor at the back end of last year and did really well,