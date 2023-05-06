Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett shares thoughts on being dropped and what the future holds

The Pompey defender – who’s started 42 league games this season – has sat out the Blues’ past two fixtures, with loanee Di’Shon Bernard instead given the nod at the heart of the defence.

Explaining that move, Mousinho said he wanted to assess the Manchester United man ahead of a potential permanent move this summer.

That brought Raggett’s run of 26 consecutive starts to a dramatic halt. And while the head coach made clear the former Norwich centre-back still had a Fratton Park future, it still disappointed the player.

‘It’s frustrating,’ said Raggett. ‘I love playing games, I always want to play, that's why I do this job. You just want to be out there to play as many games as you can.

‘The gaffer made his choice and wanted to have a look at Dish (Bernard) and he’s done well. It’s frustrating for me because I want to be out there playing.

‘I had a conversation with the gaffer and I’ll be back here in pre-season and I’ll be working hard to keep my place in the starting XI.’

Raggett has played a key role in the centre of defence for Pompey this term, amassing 53 appearances in all competitions to date.

That’s continued his remarkable appearance record for the club, with the 30-year-old now featuring 195 times since his initial move on loan in 2019.

Despite his importance, though, isn’t happy with how his latest season with the club panned out.

‘It’s been disappointing because we want to get promoted. That’s always the aim here,’ he added.