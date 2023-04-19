Portsmouth defender’s response to fan anger at Oxford United showing and season's events

But the defender told fans he could understand their frustrations which boiled over in the 1-1 draw at Oxford United.

The 1,460 travelling fans made their feelings known at another performance which disappointed in the final reckoning, against a side winless in 16 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The angst increased in the second half as John Mousinho’s side tried to prise open the home side with passing which went sideways and backwards, with supporters calling for more urgency and forward balls. Rafferty could understand their feelings, but explained he felt Pompey were taking the right approach to opening up Liam Manning’s side.

He said: ‘There were a few (fans criticising the players). It’s just frustrating isn’t it? We’re on the pitch and you want to get the ball forward and go straight to goal.

‘You come to places like this, though, with them down there and fighting for their lives. You have to move the ball one side and then out to the other to try to get in, when we did that we created chances. We probably didn’t do that enough, that’s probably the only thing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafferty feels the consternation which became more prominent from Pompey fans as the game went on wasn’t just a reflection of the Oxford performance - but the season as a whole. With the Blues coming up short on their promotion ambitions, the Scouser explained he could see the supporters’ point of view.

Rafferty added: ‘I think the reaction is probably more from the season than the game. If we were up there now, fourth in the league we’d probably say this was a good point and it’s another game unbeaten.

Joe Rafferty.

‘As fans we want more and as players we want more. Overall, we just haven’t been good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad