Joe Rafferty admitted he was oblivious to Pompey extending their lead at the top of League One at Charlton.

The Blues grafted to a hard-earned point in the 0-0 draw at The Valley against Nathan Jones’ side today.

Charlton may be struggling and winless in 16 games after the result, but they belied their lowly position as they picked up their third draw on the spin under their new manager.

It may well prove to be a big point for Pompey with both Bolton and Derby falling to defeat at the top of League One.

That meant John Mousinho’s side went seven points clear at the top of the table - a fact Rafferty was oblivious to until being informed by the media after the result.

He said: ‘I didn’t know (about results), but I think the manager might have mentioned something now I think about it!

‘I know people say don’t pay any attention to the table, but I genuinely don’t!

‘I probably will start now it’s getting to this point. Sometimes my missus tells me teams have lost - and it does my head in, to be honest!

‘I just like to keep my head down and focus on us and our next game. That’s kind of the way I do it.

‘But when it comes down to the single figures, less than 10 games, I’ll probably start to look at it a bit more.

‘You can maybe work out what you need to do, but really I hate looking at other results and the table!’

Pompey now return to Fratton Park next weekend against Oxford United, but both Bolton and Derby are again in action in games which could affect the picture at the top of the table.

Rafferty isn’t getting too wrapped up in what other teams are doing, however, with his side having 11 games to go.

He added: ‘It’s one where you try to work all kinds of stuff, but, let’s get it right, if you win your next game you’re in a better position than you were before.