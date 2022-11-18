The Blues played out a 0-0 draw against Paul Warne’s side at Fratton Park - their fourth on the spin in the league and fifth on the bounce at home.

Despite the lack of goals, the game proved a fairly entertaining affair with Danny Cowley’s men producing sustained periods of pressure, particularly in the second half.

Pompey failed to carve out enough in the way of openings for their periods of dominance - and that was a cause for frustration for Robertson.

Clark Robertson

He said: ‘We were playing against a good Derby team, but it felt like we had them in the second half.

‘We were on top of the game, but we maybe didn’t create as many chances as we would’ve liked.

‘It felt like we were more control of the game than we were last week, which was pleasing and it was pleasing to get a clean sheet – because we haven’t had one since Forest Green six games ago.

‘It felt like we were on top with sustained pressure, but we couldn’t do anything with the ball.

‘We had then pinned in and they were tiring, but we needed to make more of the pressure.’

A crowd of 18,623 turned out for the Sky-televised clash with the Fratton faithful creating a fervent atmosphere under the lights.

Pompey fans responded to their team pushing forward by upping the volume, but there was to be no breakthrough.

Robertson knows his team now have to find a way to turn draws into wins if they are to stay in the play-off picture.

He added: ‘The atmosphere under the lights at Fratton Park was special, and it was the same again.

‘It’s just disappointing. We need to find a way to turn these draws into wins, because we’re drawing far too many games.

‘It’s very fine margins and it’s hard to put a finger on what’s needed.

‘It’s a balance between being defensively compact and creating enough going forward to win games.

‘We need to get that balance right going forward now.