Pompey celebrate their goal in the win at Lincoln. Pic: Jason Brown

Two second-half goals ensured a winning League One finale for Pompey at Lincoln.

Myles Peart-Harris and Paddy Lane did the damage on a perfect farewell to the third tier from the champions.

The Brentford loanee applied the finish to a lovely piece of quality from the champions with nine minutes remaining, as the home side were denied a play-off place.

Lane then tapped in after Abu Kamara hit the post, to get the party started at Sincil Bank for the 1,0006 travelling fans.

John Mousinho’s men showed their quality as they made six changes against an Imps side on a run of one loss in 19 going into the game, but still came out on top.

Pompey dominated the first half against Michael Skubala’s side, with the home fans’ angst clear as results went against them.

Lincoln had more pressure after the break with Will Norris saving Danny Mandroiu’s penalty, before Peart-Harris struck with nine minutes left.

Pompey were caught napping from a free-kick after seven minutes, with the ball worked to Lasse Sorensen who fired wide from 20 yards with Will Norris rooted to the spot.

The Blues responded with a decent chance for Colby Bishop, who skewed his effort wide from six yards with bodies in the way.

Tino Anjorin fired into an unguarded net in the 16th minute but the ref stopped play a moment earlier after a collision between Lukas Jensen and Bishop.

There was some needle coming into it at the end of the half, with both sides picking up bookings as Pompey dominated possession and the home crowd grew frustrated.

Lincoln had a chance to take the lead against the run of play 10 minutes after the restart, as Norris conceded possession and Tom Lowery brought down Danny Mandroiu. Norris redeemed himself as Mandroiu slipped taking the kick and the keeper pushed away his effort.

Towler then produced an excellent interception to deny Jovon Makama a certain goal from six yards.

Anjorin came off with a knock with 25 minutes to go amid a triple change. Kusini Yengi, Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara were all introduced with Lang and Bishop going off.

Jack Sparkes had a great chance to open the scoring as the ball dropped to him in the box with Lukas Jensen grounded, but the finish cannoned off the keeper and over the bar.

Norris then produced a fine recovery to keep out Sorensen’s goalbound cross from the right, as Lincoln looked for the goal which would take them into the play-offs.

Peart-Harris then made the breakthrough with nine minutes left with a good advantage played as Moxon was fouled. Kamara gets the ball to Lane who finds the Brentford man in space, who slots the ball past Jensen.

There was a whopping 11 minutes of stoppage time indicated by the fourth official.

Lane’s low drive was well saved by Jensen in that period, before winger tapped home after Abu Kamara’s finish hit the post.