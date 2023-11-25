Marlon Pack is back in Pompey's squad for the first time since September. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has sprung two selection surprises for the visit of Blackpool.

The League One leaders have named newcomer Josh Martin in their starting XI having recently joined on a short-term deal.

In addition, Paddy Lane has been declared available, having recovered from a slight calf tear.

The Northern Ireland international was expected to miss up to two weeks with the issue, yet retains his place for the visit of the Tangerines to Fratton Park.

That represents one change to the side which drew to Charlton in their last outing, which finished 2-2.

Elsewhere, Marlon Pack is included on the bench, marking his first involvement since damaging ankle ligaments at Wigan in September.

Blackpool have named ex-Pompey loanee Owen Dale in their side, after recently featuring at left wing-back.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Kamara, Martin, Bishop.