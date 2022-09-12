Despite the transfer window having shut on September 1, the opportunity to move abroad continues to be on the table for the 29-year-old.

According to Danny Cowley, Australian interest in Tunnicliffe has not gone away and, crucially, their window doesn’t end until October 15.

America has also been linked as a possible destination, although their second transfer window closed on August 4, with the regular MLS season scheduled to end on October 9.

Tunnicliffe has played just one minute of first-team action so far during the campaign, with a hamstring injury and strong first-team competition sidelining him.

And with the former Manchester United man out of contract at the season’s end, Cowley accepts the midfielder could leave Fratton Park during the next month.

Cowley told The News: ‘Ryan’s still probably a little way off match fitness, but is definitely making good progress and trained well on Saturday.

‘I think there’s a lot of interest in him in Australia, from what I have been told, and also America.

Ryan Tunnicliffe has featured for just one minute for first-team action this season - and is continuing to attract transfer interest. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘That is still a possibility, but he’s in a good place, training well and just trying to get into the (Pompey) team.

‘Ryan is a professional and has to train, he’s coming into a very important period of his career at 29. He’s out of contract at the end of the year and needs to play.

‘He either has to force his way into this team, which is absolutely a possibility for him because we know he’s a top player – or finds another solution.

‘Ryan trained well on Saturday, it was great to be able to do an 11v11 and have some great competition.’

People are well-stocked for central midfielders, with Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Jay Mingi on their books, in addition to Tunnicliffe.

There is also Louis Thompson, a first-team regular before breaking his leg against Bristol Rovers last month, leaving him battling to return in 2022.

Cowley added: ‘I’m absolutely relaxed about the situation (with Tunnicliffe).

‘We obviously lost Louis Thompson, which is a real loss because we all know what an important person and player he is for us.

‘We have Marlon (Pack), Joe (Morrell), Tom (Lowery) and Jay Mingi, that’s only four (central) midfielders.

‘There’s a lot of football to be played between now and January, so you need depth in the squad. You look at the other top teams in this division and that’s what they have.’

