High-flying Portsmouth took another step towards promotion as they secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Reading in last weekend’s game.

The result is the latest in a long line of tremendous victories for John Mousinho’s side this season as they aim to win promotion back into the second-tier of English football for the first time in over a decade. Pompey are the pacesetters in the division, but promotion is not yet a formality due to the games in hand their opponents Derby and Bolton both face.

Likewise, Pompey still have to overcome a number of difficult games before the end of the campaign with tests against promotion hopefuls Blackpool, Oxford, Peterborough, Barnsley, Bolton and Derby County all to come before the end of the season.