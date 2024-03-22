The League One team of the season - featuring Portsmouth, Derby County, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic talent

By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 12:50 GMT

There's just seven games remaining in Pompey's League One season.

But who are the players shining brightest in the third tier this term, as the campaign reaches a climax?

The stattos at WhoScored.com have been crunching the numbers - using 200 raw statistics weighted according to their influence in the game.

Putting the team in a 4-2-3-1 formaton, here's the starting XI - plus the next seven best performers in each position making up the bench.

From left to right: Jordan Rhodes, Ephron Mason-Clark, Marlon Pack and Cameron Brannagan

1. League One team of the season

WhoScored rating: 6.9

2. GK: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

WhoScored rating: 6.9 Photo: David Davies

WhoScored rating: 6.8

3. RB: Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic)

WhoScored rating: 6.8 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.5

4. CB: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

