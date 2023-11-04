Ex-Blues defender Sonny Bradley has expressed frustration with his lack of playing time at Derby County

Former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley has admitted his summer move to Derby hasn’t worked out as well as he’d have hoped.

The 32-year-old, who moved to Pride Park on a free transfer from Luton in the summer, has revealed he’s been left frustrated by his lack of game time.

However, keeping positive, the centre-back is hoping his recall to the starting XI at Northampton in midweek - coupled with him producing his ‘best performance’ for the Rams in the 4-0 win - will send a timely reminder to manager Paul Warne of his ability.

To date, Bradley has featured 12 times for Derby, but only four of those have come as league starts. He was recalled to the starting XI against the Cobblers as Eiran Cashin served a one-match ban. He was left on the bench as former employers Pompey secured a 1-1 draw at Pride Park in September.

Speaking about his current sitation, the former Hull and Plymouth defender told Derby Live: ‘I understand that it's a team game. ‘Everyone will play their part in the season, but at some point, you have to be a little bit selfish and think about yourself.

‘Before Northampton, I had not started a league game for two months but that has left me a little bit frustrated if I am honest. But that is pretty natural for any footballer who cares about their career and wants to play games.

‘I've been a bit fortunate with my chance with Cash getting five yellows but I feel like I put in a strong performance, it was a clean sheet and it was probably my best performance in a Derby shirt. It's my job now, given the chance again, to perform at those levels again and consistently.’

Bradley will not have to wait long before discovering whether he impressed Warne enough to keep his place as they return to action with an FA Cup trip to Crewe on Sunday.

The centre-back joined Pompey in May 2013 under Guy Whittingham as the Blues rebuilt after fan ownership saved them from liquidation.

However, he would last just one season at Fratton Park, making 38 appearances and scoring once.

New Pompey boss Andy Awford elected to cash in on the defender in the summer of 2014, selling him to League Two rivals Crawley.