Kusini Yengi has been recalled to Pompey’s starting XI against Cambridge United.

The Australian replaces top-scorer Colby Bishop as John Mousinho freshens up the side which won 1-0 at Carlisle on Saturday.

Kusini Yengi starts for Pompey against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It represents a first Blues start since December’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy humbling at the hands of AFC Wimbledon - and a maiden League One outing in 2024.

Yengi is one of two changes, with Abu Kamara rewarded for his match-winning Brunton Park impact by replacing Callum Lang in the Blues side.

Bishop and Lang both drop to the bench for the visit of Neil Harris’ 16th-placed team, who have won just twice away from home in the league all season.

The visitors include former Pompey player Michael Morrison in the centre of defence.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Yengi.