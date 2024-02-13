Portsmouth drop top scorer as John Mousinho freshens up team for Cambridge United visit
Kusini Yengi has been recalled to Pompey’s starting XI against Cambridge United.
The Australian replaces top-scorer Colby Bishop as John Mousinho freshens up the side which won 1-0 at Carlisle on Saturday.
It represents a first Blues start since December’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy humbling at the hands of AFC Wimbledon - and a maiden League One outing in 2024.
Yengi is one of two changes, with Abu Kamara rewarded for his match-winning Brunton Park impact by replacing Callum Lang in the Blues side.
Bishop and Lang both drop to the bench for the visit of Neil Harris’ 16th-placed team, who have won just twice away from home in the league all season.
The visitors include former Pompey player Michael Morrison in the centre of defence.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Yengi.
Subs: Macey, Bishop, Lang, Towler, Moxon, Sparkes, Martin.