The out-of-favour left-back hasn’t been involved in the Blues’ last three pre-season friendlies as they attempt to offload him.

They remain keen to recoup any of the £200,000 fee they paid Sunderland for his services in January 2022.

Realistically, however, with his contract up in the summer of 2024, Pompey accept they face a significant loss on the Danny Cowley signing as they eye an August departure.

Hume is also eager to leave Fratton Park, having made just 29 appearances in 18 miserable months on the south coast.

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen has revealed there remains interest in the 26-year-old as Saturday’s start to the League One season approaches.

And he’s encouraged with how matters are developing.

Cullen told The News: ‘Denver, his representatives, and ourselves are working hard to find the opportunity for him to find regular first-team football prior to the window closing at the end of August.

Denver Hume is nearing a Pompey exit, according to Andy Cullen. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There is a bit of progress there, but nothing further to report yet. All parties want to try to make something happen.

‘There are all sorts of different options, whether it’s a loan or permanent move, but at this stage there was an investment made in the player some time ago, and we have to bear that in mind.

‘There have been some enquiries, everyone is working very, very hard to try to find opportunities and hopefully we can all work out something which is right.’

Pompey have made clear their intention to move on Hume since before the end of last season, but the situation has still not been resolved.

In the meantime, Hume has continued to train with the Blues and was part of the 26-man squad in Spain for last month’s training camp.

He also featured in friendlies against Europa FC, the Rocks and Gosport, before Mousinho focused on utilising players with a Pompey future.

Cullen added: ‘The most important thing here is Denver’s a professional footballer and we want to give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football, which he’s not had through injury or selection for the majority of his time here.