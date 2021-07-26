Portsmouth exploring move for Milwall's Ben Thompson - here's the latest

But the midfielder’s Championship wages are proving an insurmountable mountain to climb when it comes to the prospect of getting a deal over the line.

Danny Cowley is desperate for recruits in the middle of the park, with just summer additions Ryan Tunnicliffe and veteran Shaun Williams his options in that area at present,

Thompson could leave The Den this summer, with chief executive Stephen Kavanagh admitting the Lions’ playing budget is at its limit and the position needs managing.

Pompey have looked into a deal for the man who made such a big impact on loan at Fratton Park amid 27 appearances in the 2018-19 season.

But the 25-year-old earns significantly more than the Blues’ current top earner, making the chances of completing a getting a move remote.

Any switch would come at a cost, with Thompson contracted until next summer.

Pompey have money to spend and flexibility in their playing budget - underlined by their summer pursuit of Jayden Stockley.

The Blues were prepared to pay wages in the region of £5,500 per week for the striker, before he opted for a switch to Charlton.

That would have placed the 27-year-old at the top of Pompey’s payscale, yet wouldn’t get close to accommodating Thompson’s earning power.

Cowley has been hitting a frustrating brick wall in his player hunt, with less than two weeks to go until the start of the new League One season.

The Pompey boss told The News on Saturday his club are finding it impossible to compete with the wages being offered by some of their League One rivals, for players they are interested in.

Eight additions have been recruited so far this summer, with Cowley acknowledging a host of new faces are still required to make his squad competitive next term.

