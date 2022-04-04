Pompey are seeking to bring Matt Butcher back to the south coast in the summer. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

With the midfielder out of contract in the summer, The News understands Danny Cowley is keen to bring him to Fratton Park on a free transfer.

Butcher turns 25 next month, thereby ensuring no compensation will need to be paid to Stanley to capture his services as a free agent.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having come through the youth ranks at Bournemouth, Butcher joined Accrington on a two-year deal in August 2020.

The end of his time at Dean Court had been hampered by injury, but he has subsequently established himself as a fixture in Accrington’s side and impressed.

He has amassed 81 appearances and six goals during the last two seasons with John Coleman’s men, who are presently 14th in League One.

Although, with Butcher under contract at the time, on that occasion a transfer fee would have been required to bring him to Fratton Park.

Certainly a move would appeal to the boyhood Pompey fan who grew up idolising Matt Taylor and attended Cowplain School.

Indeed, the Hart Plain Avenue school still has a signed Butcher shirt from his Bournemouth days proudly on display.

Butcher had trials for Pompey and Southampton before taken on by Bournemouth at the age of 13 and progressing through their youth ranks.

He featured for Eddie Howe’s first-team as an 18-year-old, appearing as a substitute in the Capital One Cup against Hartlepool in August 2015.

A second – and final – outing was an FA Cup start in a 2-1 win at Birmingham in January 2016.

There was a one-game loan spell at Gosport in February 2015 after joining for a month, before finishing that season with Poole.

Butcher also had loan spells at Woking, Yeovil and St Johnstone before Stanley presented the first chance of regular Football League involvement.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron