Portsmouth eye ex-Crystal Palace winger with Premier League experience after Marcus Harness' Ipswich Town exit

Brandon Pierrick (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The former Crystal Palace man was part of Danny Cowley’s squad for tonight’s clash at Leyton Orient.

Pierrick became the Eagles’ second youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he played against Norwich City in 2020.

The 20-year-old joined Danish top flight side Vejle Boldklub last summer and has also had a spell in the SPL with Kilmarnock.

Pierrick made two substitute Premier League outings among three Palace appearances in his time at Selhurst Park.