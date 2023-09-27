Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The left-back has now returned to Fratton Park following a month-long stay at National League South side Worthing.

Since joining Pompey from Bromley for an undisclosed fee in June 2021, Vincent has had loans at Maidstone, Hampton & Richmond and Worthing (twice).

However, he has still to feature in a competitive fixture for the Blues’ first-team as he approaches two-and-a-half years with the club.

An EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham on October 10 may offer a rare opportunity for the 20-year-old, who has featured in the last two pre-season friendly programmes.

Yet John Mousinho is keen on finding another loan destination for Vincent’s ongoing development.

He told The News: ‘We will monitor it and see if there are any other loan options for Liam in the short-term.

‘But, at the moment, he is back training with us and competing in the squad. With some of the injuries we pick up, it’s always useful to have those bodies around.

Pompey are seeking another loan opportunity for Liam Vincent. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We would love for Liam to have games somewhere if he’s not getting them here, so we’ll just see how that situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

‘Worthing approached us to get him on a month’s loan because their left-back was injured, then the player came back in.

‘He was always filling in as a replacement and, for all intents and purposes, did well there.

‘Now he’s back in with us and training. He’s back to full fitness and it’s just a case of finding the right club which suits him.

‘Obviously every player wants to play, at least Liam has gone out and had some exposure, so some people know what he’s all about.’

Injury ruled Vincent out of action for the majority of the 2021-22 season following his arrival from non-league.

Last season he had a 28-day loan at Maidstone, featuring in just 76 minutes of first-team football, before a successful stay at Hampton & Richmond.

In January 2023, he moved to Worthing on loan and impressed during 17 appearances, which included scoring on his debut against Eastbourne.

He returned to The Rebels in August for a one-month arrangement – and is now back training with the Blues.

Mousinho added: ‘Rich (Hughes) deals with the ins and outs of players, particularly over this period where we’ve had so many games.

‘Rich comes to me and we speak about the level we’re looking to get players out to and what interest there is.