Ipswich are on the brink of a return to the Championship after dismantling Barnsley with a 3-0 win at Oakwell. George Hirst and Conor Chaplin were both on the scoresheet, as the home side looked to record a record tenth straight home win.

That didn’t tell the story of what unfolded, however, with the Tractor Boys now needing to win at home to Exeter this weekend to end a four-season stay in League One.

It proved a tight affair before two quickfire goals before the break killed Michael Duff’s side, who themselves had outside hopes of a top-two finish.

From left: Former Pompey players Conor Chaplin, Harry Isted, and George Hirst.

Former Pompey academy youngster and triallist, Harry Isted, has been in excellent form for Barnsley, but was beaten at his near post from a very tight angle by Nathan Broadhead’s 44th-minute header. Hirst then showed his class to give team-of-the-season defender Mads Andersen a torrid time, before burying a classy stoppage-time second.

Barnsley felt Hirst was lucky to stay on the pitch, as he put an arm into Bobby Thomas’ face after the restart while on a yellow card. Isted then denied Broadhead a second with an excellent penalty stop, before Chaplin classily settled the game with a classy chip with nine minutes remaining.

Plymouth also put themselves on the verge of reaching the Championship, with a 2-0 home win over 10-man Bristol Rovers.

Steven Schumacher’s side, who have a smaller playing budget than Pompey, got the job done with second-half goals from Niall Ennis and Macaulay Gillesphey. The leaders now have a home game with safe Burton Albion and trip to Port Vale to get over the line.

That leaves highly-fancied Sheffield Wednesday looking at a play-off place, as they sit four points behind Ipswich, with former Pompey defender Darren Moore’s side having two games to play. With Barnsley safe in the play-offs, Bolton, Derby and Peterborough will vie for the final berths in the top six ahead of John Mousinho’s side in eighth. The Trotters passed up a golden chance to pull away from the others with a 1-0 home loss to struggling Accrington.

Former Pompey striker Gassan Ahadme secured Burton’s place in League One next season, with the only goal in a 1-0 win at Lincoln. Improving Oxford boosted their survival hopes with a big 4-0 home success over Cheltenham.

