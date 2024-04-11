Portsmouth faithful handed unexpected chance to land tickets for potential Barnsley promotion party
Pompey are releasing more tickets for the potential promotion party with Barnsley on Tuesday.
Blues fans have today been handed another opportunity to snap up a seat, for what could potentially be a huge evening under the lights at Fratton Park (7.45pm).
The sold out signs went up for the clash last month, as Championship fever sweeps across the Pompey faithful.
But the club today announced there will be availability on Blocks N and S of the redeveloped Milton End, which has added to the bearpit atmosphere at the Blues’ home.
There are also seats now available in Block K of the North Lower to fans aged 18 and over.
The tickets will go on sale from 4pm TODAY, with fans able to buy them through the club’s eticketing website.
The Barnsley clash could be a massive occasion, of course, with John Mousinho’s side looking to secure the League One title at Bolton on Saturday.
Failing that, all eyes will be on the meeting with the play-off contenders as Pompey return to home soil for what could be a night to remember at PO4.
