Conor Chaplin joins former Pompey players George Hirst, Dane Scarlett and Marcus Harness to enjoy their win on the way home from Southampton

And ex-Fratton favourite Conor Chaplin showed there’s still royal blood coursing through his veins, as he enjoyed his trip to fierce rivals Southampton.

Chaplin took centre stage as his Ipswich Town side picked up a 1-0 win, to continue their very impressive start to life in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then the academy graduate made the most of the occasion as he stuck the knife in on the side from up the M27, as their struggles continued.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omari Hutchinson’s 30th-minute finish proved decisive at St Mary’s, with Chaplin laying on the assist for the Chelsea loanee after more calamitous Southampton defending.

Chaplin was a whisker away from getting on the scoresheet himself with an audacious chip, which cannoned back off former Pompey loanee Gavin Bazunu’s crossbar.

Ipswich saw out the victory in front of a crowd of 27,265 to condemn Southampton to their third league defeat on the spin, after a 5-0 thrashing at Sunderland and 4-1 home mauling by Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves Russell Martin’s side 11th in the table, having conceded the most goals in the division so far this term.

Chaplin hadn’t finished twisting the knife, however, as he then took to social media to post a picture of him ‘shushing’ the Southampton fans with a single finger to his lips.

That was posted alongside another picture of the 26-year-old enjoying his trip home, alongside the trio of other former Pompey players in Kieran McKenna’side.

George Hirst, Dane Scarlett and Marcus Harness all got in on the act for the photo on the coach, with their Fratton past the obvious common denominator as Chaplin simply wrote ‘what a night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey and Ipswich fans lapped up the post with @DanLewis1999 writing on Twitter: ‘No way they got the former Pomoey boys together for the photo. I love this.’

@Pompey Pedro added ‘This is an all timer of a tweet. Drink it in folks’ with @LeeCrowhurst writing: ‘The Pompey boys did us proud tonight!’.

The love continued for Chaplin as @Michael05023552 wrote: ‘Top work Pompey boys! Absolutely legendary, thanks for silencing them!’.