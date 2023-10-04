Portsmouth faithful’s role in side’s incredible record pinpointed amid landmark run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaughnessy delivered the dramatic 98th-minute winner, as the Blues once again came from behind to defeat Wycombe 2-1.

The win keeps John Mousinho’s side top of League One and extends their unbeaten league record to 22 games.

It also means Pompey have now earned a whopping 14 of their 25 points from losing positions this season - spanning four league victories and two draws.

Shaughnessy feels that recurring pattern is no coincidence, and offers fans an insight into the spirit of their team.

The 27-year-old also highlighted how the Blues faithful reacting positively to what they’re seeing, even in the face of going behind, then creates the setting for his side to thrive.

Shaughnessy said: ‘The comebacks probably shows the characters we have in the changing room.

‘But also going in one down, but not having that feeling the fans are on top of you is huge.

Conor Shaughnessy celebrates his late, late winner for Pompey against Wycombe. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘It’s brilliant knowing the fans are behind you and willing you on to do better.

‘We then knew we could come out, give them a performance and turn it around.

‘It shows what kind of group we’ve got.

‘It’s maybe is not what we want in terms of falling behind that often, but it shows how positive we are when things aren’t going our way.

‘It also shows the crowd we have behind us.

‘It makes a massive difference. You get that feeling when they’re with us and cheering us on. They can see we’re doing things right and putting in the performances.

‘The lads are coming in. We’ve got Tino (Anjorin), Sparkesy’s had a few starts now and Chris (Saydee) coming off the bench.

‘Everyone has a massive role to play and wants the same thing - hopefully the fans can see that.’

Shaughnessy struck deep into stoppage time to lift the roof off Fratton Park in front of a crowd of 17,450.

It was a moment for the summer arrival to savour as he grabbed his maiden Pompey goal, though Wycombe called for a foul on keeper Max Stryjek - something the central defender felt wasn’t warranted.

Shaughnessy added: ‘What a feeling the goal was, it was unbelievable.

‘There’s no better way to get your first goal than scoring in front of the Fratton End in the 98th minute and it being the winner.

‘It wasn’t a foul, I got my head on the ball.