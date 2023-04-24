The 2017-18 season represented one of consolidation following a hard-earned return to League One, also with a new manager at the helm after Paul Cook’s controversial walk out.

However, to this day Pitman reasons his outstanding haul should have been sufficient to power Kenny Jackett’s men into the top six, rather than the eighth spot they subsequently claimed.

The present day is eerily reminiscent, with Pompey’s uncomfortable reliance on Colby Bishop and his 23 goals positioning them eighth with two matches remaining – and the play-offs already out of reach.

Over the ensuing five years since Pitman’s feat, the Blues have never finished outside League One’s top 10, won the Checkatrade Trophy, reached Wembley in another final, and twice reached the play-off semi-finals.

Yet no promotion to the Championship. Not as much as a play-off game victory.

While unquestionably there has been progress in terms of essential – and welcome – investment into infrastructure at both Fratton Park and the training ground, their reign is defined by on-pitch frustration.

Michael Eisner addressed members of Pompey Supporters' Trust at the Portsmouth Guildhall in May 2017 in a bid to earn their backing in his takeover attempt. Picture: Neil Marshall (170302-3)

Next season marks Tornante’s seventh as Pompey owners – and the club remains entombed in League One.

There are those who will never be convinced about the Eisners, others voted in favour of the takeover yet have since re-evaluated, now regretting their decision.

Nonetheless, Tornante have ploughed £28m into Pompey, of which £12m has been allocated to essential Fratton Park improvements and £3m used to buy their Copnor Road training ground – and never taken a penny out.

Despite the challenges of Covid, which significantly impacted all clubs outside the Premier League, the Blues are debt-free and not burdened with a single loan.

Owners Michael and Eric Eisner pictured at Fratton Park in October, attending a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Plenty of reasons to applaud the current ownership, yet the most damning indictment of the Tornante era to date remains failure to steer the club out of League One. After all, football is why we’re all here.

During their time, the owners have demonstrated uncharacteristic patience in football towards their managers/head coaches, allowing them to spend whatever transfer fees are brought in, while have consistently increased the playing budget, especially over the last few years.

Following Andy Cullen’s appointment in May 2021, the chief executive has overseen a club structure change in pursuit of success, with Rich Hughes arriving as sporting director six months ago and John Mousinho granted his maiden managerial position.

Yet here we are, in the past week slipping out of the play-off frame following a draw against an Oxford United side without a win in 17 matches and a lacklustre 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Accrington.

John Mousinho has collected 37 points from 21 games since his January arrival, steering Pompey into eighth spot. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There was a time when Mark Catlin would proudly declare consistent rises in seasonal league placings as evidence of progress, yet Pompey have finished eighth and 10th immediately before this term.

Elsewhere, the Academy continues to be much-maligned, representing a Guildhall pledge that Eisner has clearly failed to honour. It remains Category 3 status, lacks the pathway of a development group, and is struggling to produce suitable first-team talent.

The North Stand vision, central to increasing Fratton Park capacity and driving improved revenue streams, will not be built in League One, a stance the ownership have never deviated from in recent years.

‘Based on the average of what is happening in the Championship right now, no we couldn't do it, even though we are not an average club. You would need to be in the Premier League.’

Michael Eisner said to The News in November 2022: ‘The renovated North Stand could be built in the Championship, but we have to be up in the Championship and competitive, like we are now. Not if we are a yo-yo team.’

As for Mousinho’s playing budget, it is believed to be higher than League One leaders Plymouth and lower than 20th-placed Oxford – and likely to be around the 7th or 8th biggest in the division, despite the oft-used ‘mid-table budget’ misnomer. As ever, the right man in charge and the right recruitment is key.

Incidentally, while the current head coach is mocked as a ‘cheap option’ by some, table-topping Plymouth’s boss Steven Schumacher was previously their assistant, while second-placed Ipswich have Kieran McKenna in charge, formerly Manchester United first-team coach – with both enjoying their first management jobs.

Let’s not underestimate Mousinho’s instant impact either, inheriting a team languishing in 15th and without a league win in three months, then steering them to an impressive 35 points from 21 matches so far.

With this season written off for Pompey, attention turns to another essential summer squad overhaul. The indications are Tornante will sanction an improved budget for Mousinho to launch the latest promotion bid.

Yet worrying match-day apathy and the emergence of fan group PFC Coalition reflect growing disillusionment among a fan base losing faith in their owners fulfilling that Championship prophecy.

‘If the club’s goal is staying in League One or League Two, having it run at break even at a very low player acquisition cost, a very slow fixing of Fratton Park, maybe slightly improving the Academy, but know that will not take you to the Championship or Premier League – there is nothing wrong with that goal,’ he said.