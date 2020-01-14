Pompey have been urged to ‘get it done’ after unveiling their Milton end plans.

The Blues have announced proposals to increase the stand to a capacity of approximately 3,200, as well as creating much-needed disabled facilities.

Artist impressions of the north-east concourse of the proposed Milton end development at Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FC

It represents phase one of Tornante’s long-awaited Fratton Park redevelopment plans since arriving at the club in August 2017.

As chairman of Pompey Armed Forces Supporters’ Club, Spencer Green was shown the blueprint by chief executive Mark Catlin at Saturday’s Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference.

The concept has yet to be lodged with planning chiefs, while the club’s ongoing negotiations to improve transport links could delay the start even further.

And while Green has applauded the concept, he now wants to see its implementation.

He said: ‘I just want to get it done, you have shown us it, now get on with it.

‘I think every fan wants this done. It is a positive step, they have shown us something, now let’s see it happen.

‘It’s what we all want to see, an increase in capacity will lead to a packed ground and better facilities all round, so hopefully this is the start.

‘I am aware that it is not exactly a brand new stand, it’s a mould going over the top of the old one, while aesthetically maintaining the Archibald Leitch design, so in that respect it will be subtle but modern.

‘It won’t be to everyone's liking, some want a two-tiered stand, but the club can’t go much higher because of residents living behind.

‘In the grand scheme of things it’s not a raze to the ground job, this isn’t a brand new stand, it’s a quick fix, in my opinion.

‘But it’s needed and a positive step.’

Basher Benfield, chairman of Portsmouth Disabled Supporters’ Association, has given his backing to the plans.

And Green echoes praise of proposed improvements for disabled fans.

He added: ‘The improved facilities for the disabled fans is much needed, they are now getting their own section with lift access, which has been lacking.

‘I’m not too bothered about away fans getting better facilities, although improved food and drink outlets has to happen these days, most grounds in the Championship have far, far better facilities.’