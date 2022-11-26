Portsmouth fans all say same thing after Danny Cowley makes starting XI big call for MK Dons game
Pompey fans on social media are taking delight in Danny Cowley’s apparent decision to move away from his preferred 4-4-2 formation for today’s FA Cup game against MK Dons.
It’s a system the Blues boss has stuck by since the tale end of last season.
However, it looks like he’s set to change it up for this afternoon’s fixture at Fratton Park after naming three centre-backs in his line-up – Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson.
Of course, there’s a chance the latter might play at left-back – a position the Pompey skipper has been utilised before this season.
Most Popular
But Blues fans on Twitter believe Cowley has finally abandoned a formation that sections of supporters have been criticising lately in favour of a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 approach.
Here’s a selection of views shared…
@BlueArmyAlex: 3 at the back hallelujah.
@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks good, glad to see Cowley changing the system up.
Here's hoping for a Pompey victory against Fake K Dons to progress in the FA Cup, PUP.
@Pompey_1898: I hope DC keeps his wingbacks out wide and doesn't instruct them to cut inside like last time.
The Harry Redknapp Div 1 winning 352 system will always hold the fondest memories for me, as it will to many others, DC butchered it last season but I'm happy to see it return. PUP!
@JackLJYeats: Yess a 3 back.
@PompeyHazza9: 343 GET IN.
@Lin_Pompey: Liking the back three.
@Richardcof56: Looks like 3,5,2…. no Lowery again, good luck boys PUP!
@GavH_: Back 3 by looks of it about time we tried something different #Pompey