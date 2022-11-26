It’s a system the Blues boss has stuck by since the tale end of last season.

However, it looks like he’s set to change it up for this afternoon’s fixture at Fratton Park after naming three centre-backs in his line-up – Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson.

Of course, there’s a chance the latter might play at left-back – a position the Pompey skipper has been utilised before this season.

But Blues fans on Twitter believe Cowley has finally abandoned a formation that sections of supporters have been criticising lately in favour of a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 approach.

Here’s a selection of views shared…

@BlueArmyAlex: 3 at the back hallelujah.

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks good, glad to see Cowley changing the system up.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Here's hoping for a Pompey victory against Fake K Dons to progress in the FA Cup, PUP.

@Pompey_1898: I hope DC keeps his wingbacks out wide and doesn't instruct them to cut inside like last time.

The Harry Redknapp Div 1 winning 352 system will always hold the fondest memories for me, as it will to many others, DC butchered it last season but I'm happy to see it return. PUP!

@JackLJYeats: Yess a 3 back.

@PompeyHazza9: 343 GET IN.

@Lin_Pompey: Liking the back three.

@Richardcof56: Looks like 3,5,2…. no Lowery again, good luck boys PUP!

