Portsmouth fans denied chance of potential top-two battle with Oxford United next month

Pompey fans who have been waiting patiently for a potential top-of-the-table clash with Oxford United are set to be disappointed.

It’s been confirmed that the game between League One’s current top two has been postponed because of international call-ups.

The Blues have already been notified that at least three of their players will be on duty for their respective countries over the forthcoming international break.

Pompey have therefore exercised the right to ask that the Kassam Stadium fixture, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 18, be played at a later date.

1,460 Pompey fans made the trip to the Kassam Stadium last season, when the Blues secured a 1-1 draw.

That will come as a blow to those members of the Fratton faithful who will have been looking forward to their side’s latest head-to-head with the U’s and have been growing in confidence as their side remain unbeaten in the league.

Rivalry between the two clubs has grown in recent seasons, particularly after their League One play-off battle during the 2019-20 season which Oxford won on penalties. There’s also been some tasty match-ups that have caused a bit of bad blood among the competing dugouts.

However, with former Oxford defender John Mousinho now in charge at Fratton Park, and steering the club in the direction of a serious promotion campaign, it’s the chance to do battle with a main title rival that fans are set to miss the most.

Indeed, Mousinho’s table-toppers are currently six points clear of Liam Manning’s side, who have played a game less.

And while the likes of Bolton, Peterborough, Barnsley & Co still have a huge say in what happens in this latest title race, it’s Pompey and Oxford who remain in the driving seat with nearly a third of the season completed.

The Blues stretched their lead at the top of the table thanks to their come-from-behind win at Reading on Saturday and the U’s’ failure to beat Wycombe on home turf.

Pompey have one more league game before the latest international break, with Charlton set to visit PO4 on Saturday, November 11.

This weekend focus turns to the FA Cup, with Mousinho & Co travelling to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield on Sunday for a first-round game that will be broadcast live on ITV.