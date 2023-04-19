And the Fratton faithful have left no stone unturned as they pinpoint who is to blame for the Blues’ campaign.

While John Mousinho’s men can still mathematically qualify for the play-offs, all hope of a top six finish has now evaporated as they sit seven points away from sixth-placed Bolton with three games to go.

They extended their run of four consecutive draws on Tuesday evening, as once again they let a one goal lead slip.

The campaign saw Pompey suffer injury issues, a run of one win in 15 league games as well as the sacking of Danny Cowley.

And the Fratton faithful have issued their verdict on social media on why the season has gone so wrong for Pompey.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

Pompey fans have given a brutal verdict on who they believe is to blame for this season's disappointment.

@HarryGardner26: I would say its got to be key player injuries, that then goes to somewhat Cowley, for taking some injury prone players on, and the medical team for not dealing with it unless Cowley pushed players back before the medics gave the all clear. Then it's 100% on them.

@Pompey_1898: DC has to take the bulk of responsibility, given three transfers windows + a 'transition season' to build a squad and instil a winning mentality.

The limitations of this squad are there for all to see, slow, injury-prone, mentally - physically – technically weak. Its been a disaster.

@Dan_Taylor11: Cowely. Upon reflection, was one of the worst managers in the clubs history. His inadequacies were disguised by his community work.

@PUPompey: We’ve been riddled with injuries all season. The players for giving up at the first sign of pressure. Cowley for assembling this squad and then going on that bad run. Investment is probably the cause for having this squad but I think we still could've recruited better in areas in my opinion.

@ArtistNdl: These players were mediocre under Danny, and now they're mediocre under John. This squad was always mediocre, hence why all the predictions in pre-season had us placed EXACTLY where we are now. Only player worth their salt is Colby (Bishop).

Facebook

Steve Hayward: It’s a lot of things but if the players showed fight, passion and commitment it wouldn’t be so bad.

Shaun Essery: Can't blame every single manager give a manager the right funds to build a squad with our own players NOT LOANS AND FREEBIES. It doesn’t work and that's been proven in this league for last five seasons. We need a proper battle chest and it doesn't have to be millions and millions either so the buck stops with Eisners!!!

Ray Fogwill: Poor management and coaching. Cowley’s recruitment and poor tactical play. Backwards, sideways and defending deep destroyed what talent some players had, resulting in no effort or pride. Giving bad managers big budgets don't work.

Andy Skelton: You can't put it down to one thing… First ten games we were flying, injuries impacted that, compounded by Cowley’s insistence on trying to fit players into positions rather than play those who were naturally suited to those positions.

Our lack of service into the sole striker, our inability to build play and break quickly with any effect, our reluctance to get bodies into the opposition box, the mindless tactic of having all 11 players in our box when defending set pieces so we have no out ball....the list goes on.