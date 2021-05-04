Alan McLoughlin with his award after being inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame in 2011. Picture: Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The former Fratton favourite, who was inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame in 2011, died following a brave battle with cancer.

Lovingly known as ‘Macca’, the ex-midfielder scored 68 times in 361 appearances for the Blues during a seven-and-a-half year stay at PO4.

He would also later go on to coach the academy and first team, before departing in December 2014.

As well as being fondly remembered by the Fratton faithful, McLoughlin also wrote himself into Republic of Ireland folklore under Jack Charlton, scoring the all-important goal against neighbours Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in 1993 that took Eire to the World Cup in the USA the following year.

No funeral details have been confirmed at this time.

In the meantime, here’s some of the Twitter tributes that have been paid to the former Blues midfielder from fans who remember his Fratton Park days.

@SquireSouthsea

Such sad news about Alan McLoughlin, one of a few players who although playing for them down the road the fans instantly took to their hearts

That goal against forest one of the finest memories I have of you playing for us

Rip Macca #pompey

@pompeypaul72

Very sad to hear of the passing of Alan McLoughlin. Such a great player for Pompey. That goal v Forest in the FA Cup in 1992 the biggest memory. Loved the club, and great on radio commentary post-playing. Taken way too early. Such a shame. Thoughts with his family. #RIPMacca

@dazza_nics

I’m not really one for being overly sad when an ex player passes away, but @4AFMac was one of the massive reasons I became a Pompey fan, seeing him play as a kid, he was one of the players I loved! So so sad! Thoughts go out to his family & friends #Pompey

@pompeyblue1980

RIP Macca. Will never ever forget that day against Nottingham forest. My Pompey hero growing up

@nisbeckian

Really very sad to hear of the passing of Alan McLoughlin. A true Pompey legend. I will always remember his goal against Forest that took Pompey to a FA cup semi. RIP Macca #Pompey

@mattclementspfc

Absolutely devastated to hearing about the passing of Alan McLoughlin trained me for a bit whilst I was at Steve Claridge academy was a top gent and such a nice guy may he rest in peace

@adarkelimited

Oh god this is tragic. So young. Pompey hearts with you always Macca

@PapaBoubaDave

Such sad news about Macca, gave us many happy memories on the pitch. Thoughts with his family

#pompey

@peadubya66

RIP Macca, great memories from your time at Fratton Park. A Pompey & Ireland legend. Sadly missed

@Tills1973

One of the very best....RIP Macca. #legend @Pompey

@dave_martin12

RIP Alan McLoughlin. A true Pompey legend.

@RoarJustice

An absolutely POMPEY LEGEND. Always loved hearing his voice what he had to say about the club and was a great player around the time I started supporting the team, so this is devastating news. RIP Macca.

@MarkDugan19

Absolutely gut wrenching to hear this. Another Pompey legend passes and after such a fight! Thinking with family and friends at this time.

@roseys111